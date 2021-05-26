Ethan Allen Prep Students Named to Honor Roll

Cynthia Marie (Renna) Define, age 51, of New Milford formerly of New Fairfield, passed away on May 6, 2021, in Mount Sinai Hospital, NYC. She was born on December 9, 1969, and was raised in New Fairfield, CT, by parents Nancy and James Renna. After graduating from New Fairfield High School in 1987, Cindy attended hairstyling school, to launch a future career in hairdressing. Cyndi worked as a highly-skilled hairstylist at Adam Broderick Salon in Ridgefield, CT for over a decade, and then left the profession to raise her family from home. Cyndi married in December 2001, and during the marriage, they had three wonderful children: Michael, Amelia, and Nicolas. After a divorce, Cyndi continued as a single mom, and then met Anthony Primavera, where they both came together as a happy and loving blended family. Anthony’s daughter, Sami, along with Cyndi’s three children, created a comfortable home and nice life together.