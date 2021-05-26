Cancel
Ridgefield, CT

Ethan Allen Prep Students Named to Honor Roll

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to the following Ethan Allen Preparatory students for your academic achievements!. Shown in photo #1 (l to r) Students must earn all A's and B's to meet the 3.0 GPA requirement for a spot on the K12 Private Academy Honor Roll. "We are incredibly proud of these students for...

Ridgefield, CT
Connecticut Education
Ridgefield, CT
Ethan Allen
Ridgefield Resident Mark Stanley Lacey, 54, has Died

Mark Stanley Lacey, age 54 of Ridgefield, CT passed away from a brief yet brutal battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma on Friday, May 14, 2021. Mark had many exceptional qualities chief among them was the love he had for his family, his unfaltering faith in God, and the genuine kindness that he showed to everyone he met. He touched the hearts and souls of many people during his life and leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion.
gametimect.com

Watch: Best, Burger team up to rally No. 5 Staples past No. 4 Ridgefield

WESTPORT — Staples’ boys lacrosse team didn’t have one of its best attackmen to start the year. Then it lost its starting goalie for seven games with a concussion. Though some players remain sidelined, the pieces seem to be coming together for the No. 5-ranked Wreckers. With No. 4 Ridgefield...
Ridgefield, CT

21st Annual Sturges Park Ridgefield Scouts Camporee

This weekend roughly 85 Ridgefield Scouts once again enjoyed camping, outdoor cooking, and community service with the return of Sturges Park Ridgefield Scouts Camporee. Scouts from Troops 19, 76, 116 and 431 returned to Sturges Park to enjoy their annual tradition of fellowship, friendly competition and providing much needed conservation and cleanup service at the popular local park. Many months of COVID restrictions prevented large scale cleanup efforts of fallen trees, campsite maintenance and removal of invasives.
Fairfield County, CT
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Student Named Presidential Scholar

A high school senior in Fairfield County has been named as one of 161 students nationwide named as a Presidential Scholar. Colin Speaker, of Greenwich High School, was honored for demonstrating leadership, scholarship, and for his contribution to his school and community, the program said. “We are so proud of...
hamlethub.com

Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield’s Couri Scholarship Fund Recipients Recognized

The Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield (BGCR) and the Couri Family are thrilled to recognize the 2021 Couri Scholarship Fund Recipients: Eli Keeler, 2021 BGCR Youth of the Year, and Vanessa Diana and Dylan Jones, 2021 BGCR Youth of the Year Finalists. All three recipients, who are longtime BGCR members and seniors at Ridgefield High School, were honored at a small ceremony at the Club on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Connecticut State

Connecticut Student Named Presidential Scholar

A high school senior in Fairfield County has been named as one of 161 students nationwide named as a Presidential Scholar. Colin Speaker, of Greenwich High School, was honored for demonstrating leadership, scholarship, and for his contribution to his school and community, the program said. “We are so proud of...
Fairfield, CT

Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Song Tae Kwon Do Academy

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Song Tae Kwon Do...
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull falls to Ridgefield in FCIAC boys tennis

Trumbull, the No. 10 seed in the FCIAC boys’ tennis playdowns, dropped a 7-1 decision to No. 7 Ridgefield on Thursday. Paul James at No. 1 singles for Trumbull rallied for a 6-7, 6-3, 10-7 victory. Ridgefield 6, Trumbull 1. Singles: Paul James (T) def. Noah Butler 6-7, 6-3, 10-7;...
Ridgefield, CT

BGCR recognizes recipients of Couri Scholarship Fund

The Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield (BGCR) and the Couri family recently recognized three longtime club members as recipents of the 2021 Couri Scholarship Fund. Ridgefield High School seniors Eli Keeler, the 2021 Youth of the Year, and Vanessa Diana and Dylan Jones, 2021 Youth of the Year finalists, were honored during a small ceremony at the club on May 7.
NewsTimes

Ridgefield math teacher among state finalists for presidential award

RIDGEFIELD — A Scotts Ridge Middle School math teacher is among three state finalists for a presidential award in math and science teaching. Merryl Polak was chosen along with two educators from Hartford and Newington as Connecticut’s finalists in the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. The announcement was made through EdAdvance, a nonprofit organization established under state statute to support school districts.
hamlethub.com

Services planeed for Ridgefield resident Mary Jane Anderson, 78

Mary Jane Anderson, 78, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. She was the loving wife of Carl R. Anderson. Friends will be received on Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Saint Elizabeth Seton Church; 520 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield. Interment will take place privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, https://www.diabetes.org/
theridgefieldpress.com

Ridgefield students recognized for outstanding achievement

Ridgefield Public Schools’ student achievement was on full display at the Board of Education meeting on May 10, when principals from the middle and high schools introduced recipients of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) award and the Association of School Superintendents (CAPSS)/Western CT Superintendents Association (WCSA) award.
New Fairfield, CT

Services on Saturday for New Milford resident Cynthia Marie (Renna) Define, 51

Cynthia Marie (Renna) Define, age 51, of New Milford formerly of New Fairfield, passed away on May 6, 2021, in Mount Sinai Hospital, NYC. She was born on December 9, 1969, and was raised in New Fairfield, CT, by parents Nancy and James Renna. After graduating from New Fairfield High School in 1987, Cindy attended hairstyling school, to launch a future career in hairdressing. Cyndi worked as a highly-skilled hairstylist at Adam Broderick Salon in Ridgefield, CT for over a decade, and then left the profession to raise her family from home. Cyndi married in December 2001, and during the marriage, they had three wonderful children: Michael, Amelia, and Nicolas. After a divorce, Cyndi continued as a single mom, and then met Anthony Primavera, where they both came together as a happy and loving blended family. Anthony’s daughter, Sami, along with Cyndi’s three children, created a comfortable home and nice life together.