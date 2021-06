Just over a month ago, WWE retaped their EVOLVE project, but we still don't know if it will make air. Fightful Select reported the following details in regards to the tapings:. Fightful has learned that the NXT EVOLVE content didn't come out quite as expected, and required a re-tape. We revealed details of the EVOLVE tapings recently, but as of now the project is not greenlit for a full run and is still in the "proof of concept" stage. We're told that the footage was pretty dark, and as of what was able to be viewed, the wrestlers were competing in relative silence. The program will be seen as an answer to AEW Dark to some, but was actually a planned well ahead of that. We're told that Rinku Singh and Tino Sabbatelli were involved in the tapings, which took place the first week of May.