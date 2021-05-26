Kenya Barris and Eva Longoria’s Possible ‘Brown-ish’ Series Draws Criticism

ABC has renewed comedy series “Black-ish” for an eighth and final season. Creator Kenya Barris first shared the news on social media. “To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish been RENEWED by ABC for it’s EIGHTH… and FINAL SEASON,” Barris wrote. “In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!”