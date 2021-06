All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After a year of quarantine cooking, most engaged couples have probably figured out their cookware needs. Maybe your wedding registry, whether it’s on Zola or Amazon or somewhere else, should include a few big-ticket items (your coffee maker, your stand mixer, maybe an heirloom-to-be) but beyond that, you might be… set? That’s why the honeymoon registry—buy the happy couple snacks by the pool!—became a thing: It’s the gift of an experience that is sure to be enjoyed, but won’t stick around after, crammed onto a shelf alongside your mixing bowls.