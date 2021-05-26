Zoning ordinance: Worth County Zoning Commission chair ineligible for current position

Based on Worth County's zoning ordinance, Worth County Zoning Commission Chair Jeff Gorball is ineligible to serve on the Worth County Planning and Zoning Commission. To serve on the Worth County Planning and Zoning Commission, you must be a resident of a zoned township within Worth County. This can be found in section XXIV, sub-section H, of the Worth County Zoning Ordinance: “All the members of the Planning and Zoning Commission shall be persons residing within the zoned townships of the county."