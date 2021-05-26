Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worth County, IA

Zoning ordinance: Worth County Zoning Commission chair ineligible for current position

By Zachary Dupont
Globe Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on Worth County's zoning ordinance, Worth County Zoning Commission Chair Jeff Gorball is ineligible to serve on the Worth County Planning and Zoning Commission. To serve on the Worth County Planning and Zoning Commission, you must be a resident of a zoned township within Worth County. This can be found in section XXIV, sub-section H, of the Worth County Zoning Ordinance: “All the members of the Planning and Zoning Commission shall be persons residing within the zoned townships of the county."

globegazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worth County, IA
Government
County
Worth County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Clear Lake, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#City Administrator#State Property#Board Chair#The Globe Gazette#Invenergy#Zoning Administrator#County Wide Zoning#Commission Chair#County Boards#Supervisors Plans#Interim Administrator#Property Tax Records#State Code#April Mason City#Appointment#Tax Revenue#Proponents#Adjustments Member#Participation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Worth County, IAkiow.com

Worth County 4-H to Hold a Beef Clinic on Saturday

The Worth County Fair is on schedule for the middle of June this year. Many 4-H exhibitors are working hard on projects in preparation for the event. As part of the preparation Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson says that the service will hold a beef clinic. The program is...