Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who compared mask rules to the Holocaust, once said AOC 'should be shamed' for comparing migrant detention centers to concentration camps

By oseddiq@insider.com (Oma Seddiq)
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene once said invoking Nazi history is "insulting." Greene made the comments in a since-deleted 2019 Facebook live reported by CNN's KFile. Greene attacked AOC at the time for comparing migrant detention facilities to concentration camps. See more stories on Insider's business page. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene,...

#Jews#Detention Centers#The Holocaust#Cnn#Kfile#Insider#Congress#Twitter#Gop#Democrats#The Democrat Party#House#Republicans#Vaccinated#Jewish#Nazis#Rep Jerry Nadler#Nazi Germany#Invoking Nazi History#Reps Kevin Mccarthy
Republican Party
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Facebook
Democratic Party
Marjorie Taylor Greene builds 17-foot collage of fan mail after mocking AOC’s wall of Post-its

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has plastered the wall outside her office with fan mail, just two years after mocking her colleague, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for her own wall of supportive Post-it notes.Photos published by Insider show a 17-foot-wide collage of laudatory letters, cards, and drawings outside Ms Greene’s congressional office.“America is counting on you!” one postcard reads.“We are so thankful for your bold stand for your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s Word,” a letter tells her.“We need you! Wish I could vote for you!” another note says mysteriously.Insider reporter Eliza Relman pointed out the irony in a tweet.“Marjorie Taylor Greene...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a rally in Dalton

DALTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene held a rally in Dalton to a raucous crowd. The 500 strong crowd hanging off every word. “She says everything that we want to say,” said avid supporter and Dalton local, Roberta Sikkelee Curtain. The controversial congresswoman is making headlines again for...
Florida Republican Congressman Condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Holocaust Comments

U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., took aim at U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s, R-Ga., comments equating the U.S. House Democrats’ mask mandate to the Holocaust. “Congresswoman Greene’s comments must be condemned to the fullest extent. The Holocaust is a deeply painful chapter in history, not only to the Jewish people, but to the entire world. Equating the current mask mandate in the House chamber to the Holocaust diminishes the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany, which resulted in the massacre of 6 million Jews and the displacement of millions more,” Gimenez said this week.
GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy critical of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Holocaust remarks

The remarks by the freshman Republican congresswoman — and criticism of them — come against the backdrop of anti-Semitic incidents across the United States. (Washington) — Nearly four months after condemning Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments on antisemitic conspiracy theories, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is once again rejecting the Georgia Republican’s rhetoric — this time over her equating of COVID-19 safety measures with the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust.
McCarthy, other congressional leaders condemn Greene for comparing coronavirus masking policies to the Holocaust

A previous version of this story misidentified the state represented by Democratic Rep. Bradley Schneider. He is a representative from Illinois. The article has been corrected. Top congressional leaders condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday after the Georgia Republican compared a supermarket’s face-mask policy to the Nazi practice of...
McCarthy condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing vaccine requirements to Holocaust

Washington — Top House Republicans including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday repudiated comments by Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene comparing vaccination requirements to the Holocaust. McCarthy did not say whether Greene, who was removed from her committee assignments in February because of her history of promoting conspiracy theories and...
"She's going to have to explain herself": Rep. Byron Donalds reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust comments

Republican members of Congress are condeming GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she compared pandemic-related health measures to the Holocaust. Congressman Byron Donalds, a Republican from Florida, joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with his reaction. He also discusses police reform, Florida's new election laws, and the role former President Trump will play in the GOP going forward.
GOP rep calls for booting Marjorie Taylor Greene from House conference

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Tuesday that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) should be removed from the House Republican conference over remarks comparing coronavirus-related restrictions to anti-Jewish laws in Nazi Germany. “You can’t stop somebody from calling themselves a Republican or declaring themselves a Republican,” Kinzinger said, according to The...
Pelosi Goes to War with Marjorie Taylor Greene For Comparing Masking Policies to Nazism – McCarthy Joins in, Rebukes Greene (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went to war with GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing masking policies to Nazism and the Holocaust. The Democrats’ masking policies of only forcing unvaccinated people be required to wear masks is a way of marking ‘others’ like the Nazis did in Germany, Marjorie Taylor Greene said this week.