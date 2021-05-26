Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who compared mask rules to the Holocaust, once said AOC 'should be shamed' for comparing migrant detention centers to concentration camps

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has plastered the wall outside her office with fan mail, just two years after mocking her colleague, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for her own wall of supportive Post-it notes.Photos published by Insider show a 17-foot-wide collage of laudatory letters, cards, and drawings outside Ms Greene’s congressional office.“America is counting on you!” one postcard reads.“We are so thankful for your bold stand for your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s Word,” a letter tells her.“We need you! Wish I could vote for you!” another note says mysteriously.Insider reporter Eliza Relman pointed out the irony in a tweet.“Marjorie Taylor Greene...