Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who compared mask rules to the Holocaust, once said AOC 'should be shamed' for comparing migrant detention centers to concentration camps
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene once said invoking Nazi history is "insulting." Greene made the comments in a since-deleted 2019 Facebook live reported by CNN's KFile. Greene attacked AOC at the time for comparing migrant detention facilities to concentration camps. See more stories on Insider's business page. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene,...www.msn.com