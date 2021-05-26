Cancel
Real Estate Fresh Finds: May 26

By PoP Sponsor
popville.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by Real Living At Home. Featured Property of the Week: 2501 M Street NW #715. “Breathtaking luxury two story penthouse! Sweeping views from both levels of spectacular sunsets and the twinkling lights of...

www.popville.com
Seattle, WATrendHunter.com

Serene Single-Storey Floating Houses

Joining a long tradition of floating houses in Seattle, the Portage Bay Float Home sits right beside the banks of Lake Union. The house, designed by Studio DIAA, is built on a floating log foundation that was erected in the early 1900s. The design is decidedly modern with an abundance of clean lines and a dark color scheme.
Real Estatemorns.ca

Out-of-town buyers pay $263,000 premium for Riverdale semi

Previous selling price: $961,900 (2016) Co-op agent: Pierre Carapetian, Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty. Out of country buyers sought an older, but renovated home with a two-car garage and an address near family and friends residing in Riverdale. Although they largely considered detached homes, their virtual visit of this semi-detached candidate near Withrow Park pushed them to outbid another interested party in mid-May.
Real EstateDallas News

‘The Allmanac’ delivers latest real estate findings to your inbox

When you subscribe to The Allmanac, a weekly newsletter compiled by Allie Beth Allman & Associates from a variety of news reports, you get a weekly executive briefing of the luxury real estate market delivered directly to your inbox. Here’s what The Allmanac reported recently. What are DFW homesellers making...
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This 513-Square-Foot D.C. Condo Is the Very Definition of Lush Minimalism

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Sarai Reed, April Lawrence, and Lambo Reed-Lawrence. Sarai shares a home with her partner April, and their adorable 10 month old pup, Lambo. During the week, she is a 6th grade English teacher and on the weekends, she’s a home consultant. Ultimately, Sarai loves helping others to feel more at home in their own spaces, and she’s partnered with brands such as Bloomscape and Everlane. You can follow her on Instagram @apron.saint for all the lush plant tips and fresh, modern minimalist home inspiration you might need.
Springfield, OHSpringfield News Sun

3-bedroom ranch with full basement set on 3 ½ acres

Located in the Northwestern School District, this three-bedroom, three-bath, ranch home was built in 2001 and offers about 2,300 square feet of space. The home is wrapped in vinyl siding and cultured stone façade, and a concrete walk leads to the covered front porch. A transom window is over the wood front door, which opens to a tile entryway.
Greenwich, CTgreenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Real Estate Report: May 28-June 4, 2021

This week’s highlights in Greenwich real estate:. 54 new to market listings (+10 from last week) 43 sold properties (+16 from last week) 34 price reductions (+10 from last week) 18 contingent contracts (-5 from last week) 34 pending contracts (+10 from last week) This classic Connecticut 5 bedroom, 3.1...
Real Estaterismedia.com

3 Luxury Real Estate Career Paths You May Not Have Thought Of

Luxury real estate success doesn’t always mean facilitating residential sales and helping clients find their dream home. In fact, variety is one of the biggest draws of pursuing a career in luxury real estate. Just like in the traditional real estate market, the luxury market still lends itself to a...
Ormond-by-the-sea, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

Homes like this rarely make it to the market

Nestled between the river and the ocean on a barrier island, this extensively updated pool home is the epitome of Florida living. Meticulously maintained, it offers an updated kitchen, with breakfast bar, living and dining rooms, plus a family room/flex room. This is no bungalow. It’s a full-sized ranch home, with generous room sizes and spaces, lots of windows and natural light that is combined with the open-floor plan for great views of the screened-in covered lanai and heated pool from most rooms. Most everything, from the roof to the pool, has been recently updated, including soft-close white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, plantation shutters, hurricane windows and shutters, cedar-lined closets, knock-down ceilings, a white brick fireplace, white-paneled walls, wood beams on the ceiling, privacy fencing and river-rock landscaping. At the end of the street is a public dock, perfect for fishing or watching the most beautiful sunsets.
Tubac, AZAZFamily

75 acre, 20 bedroom Tubac ranch with everything included on market for $2.6 million

An historic dude ranch in Tubac is now looking for a new owner. The 75-acre Kenyon Ranch started in 1936 and recently operated as a retreat facility. The property included a 4,399 square-foot main house with a commercial kitchen, dining room, 17 guest casitas and four stand alone homes. All furniture, fixtures and equipment to run the facility is included in the sale. The facility includes private wells, pool, horse facility, massage room and a sweat lodge. For more information about this property contact Catherine Marrero and Gary P Brasher with Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.
Real EstateSmoky Mountain Times

Real estate market soars

That’s the question many future home owners are asking themselves. With the price of building supplies, like lumber and steel, increasing more than 200% since April 2020, some people are choosing to buy their dream home instead of building it, but in today’s housing market that is easier said than done.
MLSbiggerpockets.com

Denver Real Estate News

Our team continues to be very active in Wildgrass Broomfield. The demand for Broomfield Condos remains extremely high as Buyers continue their struggle to find available homes. We know the tough market is causing a headache for many buyers. We wanted to post some of the most recent numbers here.M...
Watkinsville, GAcblakeoconee.com

Watkinsville Real Estate

The county seat for Oconee County and located only 8 miles from the Classic City of Athens and the University of Georgia, Watkinsville is known at the “Art Land of Georgia.” With more artists per capita than any other city in the state of Georgia, Watkinsville offers numerous galleries, touring exhibits, and studios to visit, including the annual Georgia Pottery Invitational, which is one of the largest pottery exhibitions in the southeast. Beyond art, Watkinsville offers a lovely array of amenities typical of a large city with the comforts of a small southern town. Combine this with the beautiful architecture of its historic homes along the antebellum trail and its proximity to both Atlanta (60 miles) and Lake Oconee (40 miles) and it’s no wonder many people choose to call Watkinsville home.
Manchester, NHnhbr.com

Commercial Real Estate Availabilities

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE AVAILABILITIES CBRE is pleased to present the following New Hampshire availabilities. With the broadest platform of commercial real estate services in the industry and transactions in nearly 80 towns across all 10 counties within the state, CBRE has New Hampshire covered. FOR LEASE – INDUSTRIAL/FLEX SPACE ±44,150 SF • Divisible • Quick highway access 12 EXECUTIVE DRIVE, HUDSON, NH FOR LEASE - INDUSTRIAL/FLEX BUILDING ±116,097 SF • Divisible • 22\' Clear 17 COLBY COURT, BEDFORD, NH FOR LEASE – MEDICAL/OFFICE SPACE ±1,500-19,425 SF • Quick access to I-93 44 BIRCH STREET, DERRY, NH FOR LEASE – CLASS A OFFICE 1,500-14,704 SF • Great downtown location 650 ELM STREET, MANCHESTER, NH INVESTMENT SALE – 9 LEASED COM. CONDOS Income producing • High visibility area 1100 HOOKSETT ROAD, HOOKSETT, NH FOR LEASE - OFFICE ±1,000-9,000 • 1st & 2nd Floors • Close to MA border 143-157 MAIN STREET, NASHUA, NH 650 Elm Street | Manchester, NH +1 603 626 0036 www.cbre.us/manchester.
Real Estatecblakeoconee.com

Lake Sinclair Real Estate

Located only 1.5 hours from Atlanta, Lake Sinclair is a jewel within the heart of Georgia’s Lake Country. Located between the towns of Eatonton and Milledgeville and encompassing 15,330 acres and 417 miles of shoreline, Lake Sinclair offers the perfect escape for those seeking to enjoy lake living in Georgia. In particular, the lake offers extensive boating opportunities as well as some of the best fishing in the state of Georgia, being host to numerous professional tournaments throughout the year. Beyond fishing and boating, various camping and picnic facilities surround Sinclair, offering a wide variety of recreational activities for people of all ages. Combine these features with the fact that the lake maintains environmentally safe waters via its prohibition of overnight vessels and you have an idyllic community in the heart of Georgia to call home.
Lake County Record Bee

Real estate: San Jose, San Mateo hotels mired in bankruptcy find buyers

SAN JOSE — Two Bay Area hotels that have been mired in bankruptcy have landed buyers in deals that could put them back on solid financial footing as coronavirus-linked economic woes ebb. The hotels are among 18 hotels in the United States — including the world-famous Queen Mary Hotel moored...
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nick Davies

Finding Your Perfect Real Estate Agent In Las Vegas

Finding the appropriate time to leave behind the unforgettable moments that you experienced in your home is sometimes stressful, but it's always the time to move forward to get a new investment. Statistics in Las Vegas real estate show that the average family is ready to jump into a new home almost every 5 years, so how you interview the best candidate is going to help you to sell your most valuable asset and move to the next step of finding your next "dream home." Here is some advice for you:
Real Estatebuckeyebusinessreview.com

Real Estate Information & Subjects

Time Management — Managing one’s personal time and the time of others. Active Listening — Giving full consideration to what other individuals are saying, taking time to know the points being made, asking questions as appropriate, and never interrupting at inappropriate times. Economics and Accounting — Knowledge of financial and accounting rules and practices, the financial markets, banking and the analysis and reporting of monetary knowledge. Building and Construction — Knowledge of supplies, methods, and the tools involved in the construction or restore of homes, buildings, or other constructions similar to highways and roads.