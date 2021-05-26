Real Estate Fresh Finds: May 26

The county seat for Oconee County and located only 8 miles from the Classic City of Athens and the University of Georgia, Watkinsville is known at the “Art Land of Georgia.” With more artists per capita than any other city in the state of Georgia, Watkinsville offers numerous galleries, touring exhibits, and studios to visit, including the annual Georgia Pottery Invitational, which is one of the largest pottery exhibitions in the southeast. Beyond art, Watkinsville offers a lovely array of amenities typical of a large city with the comforts of a small southern town. Combine this with the beautiful architecture of its historic homes along the antebellum trail and its proximity to both Atlanta (60 miles) and Lake Oconee (40 miles) and it’s no wonder many people choose to call Watkinsville home.