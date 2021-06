In September 1942 Elmer Rook was called up for active duty, leaving his wife Bert to run the Rook Theater. Their school aged sons Richard and Charlie helped while their dad was serving his country. Elmer had served in WWI as a medic, and then in the Army Reserves. He was one of many RMC residents who fought in the war-including 22 RMC men who were all in England in 1943 (according to Klina Casady in her book “Once Every 5 Years”) As the Friends of the Rook prepare to reopen the theater and celebrate the Rook’s 82nd year-we want…