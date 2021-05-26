Cancel
Economy

Brazil formal job growth this year approaches 1 million, but pace slowing

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s economy added just under 121,000 formal jobs in April, official figures showed on Wednesday, lifting the total new positions created in the first four months of the year to almost 1 million. The pace of job creation, however, appears to be slowing. The 120,935 net new...

#Brasilia#Reuters
