CARBON COUNTY, Utah, June 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a new wildfire in Carbon County Tuesday afternoon. “New Start: The #BearFire is located in Carbon County near Price Canyon off of Highway 6 near mile marker 228,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 5:30 p.m. “The fire is estimated at 60 acres and growing rapidly. “No threats, the cause is under investigation. Crews had to disengage due to fire behavior.”