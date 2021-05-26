2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo First Test: Power Can’t Solve Everything

We often talk about mainstream automakers wanting to make more upmarket products, while trim names like 'Premium' and 'Luxury' are often used to convey the impression of an upscale product. However, the reality is often different and the label doesn't always match the experience. The same can't be said of Mazda. Sit inside a new Mazda 3 or CX-30 and you can tell that the company has taken tangible steps to compete with pricier German rivals. The next step in this process is the upcoming CX-50, a coupe-style SUV that wants a piece of the BMW X4 pie. But what will it look like? We've had a go at envisioning this new Mazda.