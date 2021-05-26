Cancel
2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo First Test: Power Can’t Solve Everything

MotorTrend Magazine
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've called the Mazda CX-30 lots of nice things. Stylish. Upscale. Agile. But quick? Not quite. Over thousands of miles behind the wheel, the standard CX-30's acceleration has left us wanting more. That changes for 2021, as a turbocharged engine is added to the options list. In our first drive of the 2021 CX-30 Turbo, we found it to make the small crossover feel much swifter. It packs a punch that's missing from the naturally aspirated engine.

