Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch Bourbon Review (2021 Redesign)

Consumers like choice, or at least the appearance of choice within a fairly narrow band of options—this much is obvious to anyone who has ever set foot in the whiskey aisle, where a handful of major distilleries control most of the shelf space with a wide array of products, many of which tend to be only subtle deviations from each other. This can be especially true when it comes to bourbon, as some distilleries such as Beam, Brown-Forman or Heaven Hill have an especially large number of brands in direct competition with one another, constantly jockeying to find and exploit niches so small they can barely be said to exist at all.