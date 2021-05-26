Cancel
State College, PA

UPDATE Strong thunderstorms to bring hail, wind this afternoon

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered thunderstorms could sweep across Pennsylvania this afternoon, bringing strong winds and hail according to the National Weather Service in State College. The storms will be scattered throughout the state after 1 p.m. and continuing into the evening. According to NWS, localized damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater...

Big warmup coming to central Pa. with summer-like heat

A mostly cloudy start to the workweek with temperatures reaching the mid 70s is in store for central Pennsylvania, setting the stage for a sneak preview of summer. According to the National Weather Service at State College, summer-like heat will be building from midweek through the weekend with high temperatures peaking over the weekend, possibly reaching or exceeding 90 in some areas.
Frost Advisory issued for Bedford, Blair, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will allow frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Centre, Blair, Bedford and Southern Clinton Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The frost will occur mainly in valley locations. Unprotected early season plantings may freeze, especially in some of the high mountain valleys, where the temperatures could dip near freezing for an hour or two just before sunrise Thursday. Frost can occur when air temperatures taken a few feet off the ground are still above freezing. The air right at ground level can be a few degrees colder.
Frost Advisory issued for Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, McKean, Northern Centre by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cambria; Cameron; Clearfield; Elk; McKean; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Potter; Somerset; Sullivan; Tioga; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Northern and Western Mountains of Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The frost will occur mainly in valley locations. Unprotected early season plantings may freeze, especially in some of the high mountain valleys, where the temperatures could dip to 31 or 32 degrees for a few hours just before sunrise Thursday. Frost can occur when air temperatures taken a few feet off the ground are still above freezing. The air right at ground level can be a few degrees colder.