Pasco school officials remove limit on number of guests for outdoor high school graduations
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - School officials in Pasco County announced Wednesday more guests can attend outdoor high school graduation ceremonies than previously planned. Originally, graduates – who had their ceremony scheduled at an outdoor venue -- were limited to four guests. Now, that limitation has been removed. High school graduates can have two guests join them on the field, and additional guests can be seated on the bleachers.www.fox13news.com