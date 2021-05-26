UPDATE: Man allegedly grabs 11-year-old girl at Ogden school, employee draws gun on suspect

OGDEN — Two men suffered minor injuries in an alleged knife attack in downtown Ogden on Monday, police said. A woman later identified as Sara Jean Byrd, 37, approached two men who were arguing in a parking lot across from her apartment near 27th Street and Kiesel Avenue at about 11 a.m., an Ogden police arrest affidavit said. She had yelled at the men from the window and decided to go confront them, the affidavit said.