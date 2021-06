The birthplace of the historical Maratha Empire, Maharashtra has a deep connection with the history of India which has seen the coming and going of the Maratha Empire as well as the Mauryas, the Chalukya dynasty, the Mughal rulers, and the British rule, and even today in Maharashtra by the kings of these empires. Built forts, caves, tombs, and many more are present, which remain the center of attraction for history lovers and tourists coming from abroad. If we talk about the famous historical places of Maharashtra, then the most famous names in this list are forts built by the Maratha Empire, which were built by Shivaji Maharaj and his descendants, which are still standing strong today and are narrating their rich history.