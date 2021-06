Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., believes President Biden's energy policies demonstrate that he is "being held hostage by the far-left wing of his party." His comments came after he was asked about the president's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his administration's decision to lift sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline while halting construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, which was expected to employ more than 11,000 Americans in 2021.