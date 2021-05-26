Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Tesla Model 3, Model Y Dropping Radar Sensors

By Connor Hoffman
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tesla Model 3 and Model Y will no longer be equipped with front radar starting with deliveries this month. The newly announced "Tesla Vision" will rely on the car's cameras and onboard computer to control its Autopilot driver-assist system and functions included in the Full Self-Driving package. The Model...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Autopilot#Tesla Cars#Tesla Model 3#Model X#Smart Cars#Tesla Vision#Tesla Vision#Bloomberg#Luminar Technologies#Fsd#Twitter#Front Radar#Ditch Radar#Pure Vision Autopilot#Florida Testing Lidar#Vehicles#Ceo Elon Musk#Onboard Computer#Real World Data#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Carsharrisondaily.com

Safety ratings yanked after Tesla pulls radar from 2 models

DETROIT (AP) — Two key groups that offer automobile safety ratings are yanking their top endorsements from some Tesla vehicles because the company has stopped using radar on its safety …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model 3, Model Y, S, & X: Which Should You Buy, And Why?

Which Tesla is the best? Is that a silly question? Yes and no. It really depends on how you look at it. There isn't one Tesla vehicle that is the best for everyone. This can be said about any lineup of vehicles. The best Tesla is the one that fits your budget and priorities.
TechnologyValueWalk

Tesla shifts Autopilot in Model 3, Model Y from radar to optical cameras

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to move its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems from radar to optical cameras as it pushes its autonomous vehicle efforts forward. The automaker made the announcement in a blog post on Wednesday. Tesla Shifts Autopilot To Optical Cameras. Some of the vehicles delivered this month are...
CarsCNET

Tesla Model 3, Model Y lose IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus designation, report says

On Wednesday we reported that Tesla had officially dropped radar from its Model 3 and Model Y EVs, instead moving to the fully camera-based Tesla Vision setup for its driver-assist systems. That decision has had some big consequences, according to a new report from Consumer Reports published on Thursday. That report states that the Model 3 and Model Y are losing the company's Top Pick award, as well as the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's Top Safety Pick Plus award.
Carsfordauthority.com

Tesla Model 3, Model Y Lose Safety Awards, Designations Following Radar Deletion

Tesla has been scrutinized heavily, and sometimes unfairly, in the press for its Autopilot and Full Self Driving (FSD) features. Some argue that these features don’t work as advertised, while others point to a number of crashes as proof that they’re downright dangerous. Thus, it’s no surprise that the EV automaker is once again coming under fire from owners, Consumer Reports, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) after it decided to drop the radar sensors present in the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y in favor of its new camera-based Tesla Vision system.
Carstflcar.com

IIHS, NHTSA Pull Safety Marks From Tesla Model 3/Y Amid Decision To Drop Radar From Semi-Autonomous Systems: News

The IIHS and NHTSA penalize Tesla in their safety ratings for the company’s decision to remove radar from their driver assistance systems. As of May, the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 will have a new safety driver’s system that will replace the radar-based system in some vehicles. This decision alarmed the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Vehicles built after April 27, 2021 will no longer have IIHS’s “Top Safety Pick Plus” designation. The NHTSA will remove check marks for having forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and emergency brake support on their website.
SoftwareUS News and World Report

Consumer Reports Drops 'Top Pick' Rating for Tesla Model 3

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Tesla's decision to drop radar sensors from two of its U.S. vehicles has cost it top safety ratings from a widely followed insurance industry group and the influential Consumer Reports magazine. The move came a day after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday Tesla Model...
Carsteslanorth.com

First Drive: Tesla Model Y with Tesla Vision and Autopilot [VIDEO]

Canadian DaxM (@Tesla_Talks) has shared a first look at his new Tesla Model Y delivery without radar. Tesla stated new vehicles produced from April 27 onwards would no longer have radar, but rely only on cameras for Autopilot, with what it’s calling Tesla Vision. As you can see in the...
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla’s “Standard” safety features for Model 3 and Model Y get an NHTSA update

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has updated its website’s pages for the 2021 Model 3 and Model Y amid the EV maker’s shift to a pure vision approach. As could be seen on the safety agency’s site, several safety features are no longer listed as “Standard” on the two vehicles, at least for cars produced after April 27, 2021.
Businessinsideevs.com

Elon Musk Explains Tesla Model 3 And Y Prices Increases

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk recently responded to a comment on Twitter about the rising prices and the removal of some of the features. Ryan (@Ryanth3nerd), who posted the comment, was clearly not happy with Tesla's direction in that matter. The answer about the removed, adjustable lumbar support in the front...
Carstorquenews.com

New Tesla Model Y Owner Reports Autopilot High Beam Issue

Reddit member Jaws12 recently posted that after picking up his brand new Tesla Model Y in Cleveland yesterday, that while on Autopilot his car exited Autopilot after he decided to disable the Auto High Beam function while driving. Only until after he re-enabled the Auto High Beam function could he continue to use Auto Pilot.
CarsCNET

Tesla Model 3, Model Y recalled for loose brake caliper bolts

Owners of a few thousand Tesla Model 3 and Model Y EVs will need to work with Tesla Service following a new recall. According to documents published with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last week, Tesla recalled 5,947 of the electric sedans and SUVs for potentially loose brake caliper bolts.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla Model Y overtakes Model 3 in April Global EV sales, Model 3 #1 in 2021

The Tesla Model Y crossover has overtaken its sibling vehicle in the Tesla Model 3 in April’s global electric vehicle sales figures, new data shows. In April, around 392,000 electric vehicles were registered globally, making it the fourth-best month in the history of electrification. Tesla, the world’s leader in electric vehicles, maintained 2nd and 3rd place on April’s sales charts, with the Model Y overtaking its sibling Model 3 for the first time globally.
CarsRedorbit.com

Tesla Recalls Model 3, Model Y Vehicles With Flaw in Braking System

Tesla has issued a voluntary recall of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles that may have a manufacturing flaw affecting the braking system. The recall impacts Model 3 vehicles made between December 2018 and March 2021 and Model Y vehicles made between January 2020 and January 2021. Owners of these vehicles received an email saying that they could schedule an appointment to have the issue fixed at no charge to them.
Worldteslanorth.com

2,900 Tesla Vehicles Arrived in Israel This Week, Includes Model Y: Report

Tesla began selling its electric vehicles (EVs) in Israel this year, and despite a few hold-ups, a new shipment was reportedly seen arriving into the country. According to Globes, another huge shipment of Tesla Model 3s landed in the port of Ashdod earlier this week, totaling about 1,170 units and bringing the total number of Model 3s in the country to about 2,900 units.
CarsBusiness Insider

Tesla Recalls Model 3, Model Y Cars Over Faulty Seat-Belts

(RTTNews) - Electric car company Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) said on Thursday that it has recalled Model 3 and Model Y vehicles over seat belt-related issues. In the first recall, 5,530 vehicles, comprising 2018-2020 Model 3 and 2019-2021 Model Y cars were brought back as the fasteners that secure the front seat shoulder belt to the b-pillar could not be properly attached. In the second recall, 2,166 Model Y vehicles from the years 2019-2021 were recalled as the fasteners that secure the left and right second-row seat belt retractors were not properly attached. The company said that it would inspect the seat belt fasteners and if needed will also replace them to ensure that they are fitted to the correct specification. "In the unlikely event that damage to the b-pillar hole threads and/or top loop is found during the inspection, Tesla Service will repair the hole threads and/or replace the top loop." Tesla added. Tesla told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it did not have knowledge of any accidents connected to these recalls. Earlier this week, the company had issued three recalls related to production issues. Tesla recalled 5,974 U.S. 2019-2021 Model 3 vehicles and 2020-2021 Model Y vehicles as the brake caliper bolts were found to be loose, potentially leading to loss of tire pressure.
Carsjaysdetail.com

SunTek Ultra Matte Paint Protection Film Transforms Tesla Model Y

Now that more Tesla vehicles are populating the roads, they do not turn heads the way they once did. The owner of this Tesla Model Y wanted to protect the entire vehicle while also adding an element to help it stand apart from the crowd without doing anything too drastic. This is the perfect spot to use SunTek Ultra Matte Paint Protection Film.