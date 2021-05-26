Minnesota DNR conservation officer killed in crash with semi
A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation officer died while on duty following a two-vehicle crash Monday, May 24, near Grand Rapids. Officer Sarah Grell, 39, of Cohasset, was stationed in Grand Rapids and leaves behind a husband and three children. She served as a conservation officer since 2005 and, the DNR said in identifying her as the crash victim, “had a deeply held dedication to serving Minnesota’s people and natural resources. She was part of a proud family legacy – her uncle, father and grandfather also worked as conservation officers. Her husband Gene works for DNR’s Forestry Division and her mother worked for DNR Fisheries until her retirement.”www.crookstontimes.com