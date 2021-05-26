Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota DNR conservation officer killed in crash with semi

Crookston Daily Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation officer died while on duty following a two-vehicle crash Monday, May 24, near Grand Rapids. Officer Sarah Grell, 39, of Cohasset, was stationed in Grand Rapids and leaves behind a husband and three children. She served as a conservation officer since 2005 and, the DNR said in identifying her as the crash victim, “had a deeply held dedication to serving Minnesota’s people and natural resources. She was part of a proud family legacy – her uncle, father and grandfather also worked as conservation officers. Her husband Gene works for DNR’s Forestry Division and her mother worked for DNR Fisheries until her retirement.”

www.crookstontimes.com
