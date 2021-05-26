Cancel
Wyandotte County, KS

Thunderstorms with heavy rain may arrive tonight and Thursday

By Info Wyandotte
wyandottedaily.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large complex of thunderstorms will move in to the area from the northwest on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Thunderstorms are expected to persist into Thursday morning. Storms may arrive around midnight, and bring heavy rain leading to local flooding and strong...

www.wyandottedaily.com
County
Wyandotte County, KS
Wyandotte County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Wyandotte FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL WYANDOTTE AND WEST CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES At 1223 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Public reports of flowing water over roadways in several locations near Brush Creek along the state line. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Shawnee, Leawood, Prairie Village, Merriam, Mission, North Kansas City, Mission Hills, Westwood, Westwood Hills, Mission Woods and Roeland Park. This includes the following streams and drainages Mill Creek, Missouri River, Dyke Branch, Round Grove Creek, Kansas River, Blue River and Brush Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Wyandotte County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas South Central Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southern Clay County in west central Missouri Jackson County in west central Missouri Southwestern Ray County in west central Missouri * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Grandview, Prairie Village, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Oak Grove, Bonner Springs and De Soto. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas South Central Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southern Clay County in west central Missouri Jackson County in west central Missouri Southwestern Ray County in west central Missouri * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Grandview, Prairie Village, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Oak Grove, Bonner Springs and De Soto. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.