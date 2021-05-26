Mexican judge upholds 2024 ban of GMO corn and glyphosate, threatening to upend US trade relationship
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. A Mexican federal judge ruled against a request by the [Mexico] National Farm Council (CNA) to freeze a government plan to ban genetically modified (GMO) corn and the widely used herbicide glyphosate by 2024, the national science council said on [May 24].geneticliteracyproject.org