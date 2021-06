Liverpool has a proud history of bringing through local lads from its Academy into the first team, players who have gone on to achieve remarkable things. From Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones, and all those before and in between, having players pull on the red shirt who had been brought up in the Liverpool way, who knew the very fabric of the football club and what it meant to be a scouser has been one of the cornerstones of the Liverpool ethos through the decades.