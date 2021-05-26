Wi-Fi 6E: Bringing Greater Mobile Capacity and Performance to the Enterprise
By: Madani Adjali, Vice President of Product Management at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. In April of last year, the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) became the first governing body in the world to open the 6 GHz band for unlicensed Wi-Fi, known today as Wi-Fi 6E, where “E” means “extended.” Since then, nearly 40 additional countries home to more than 1.3 billion people have subsequently opened the 6 GHz unlicensed band for Wi-Fi 6E, with 70 countries in total having either approved or nearing approval as part of regulatory review processes.www.cio.com