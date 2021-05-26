Wi-Fi 6E: Bringing Greater Mobile Capacity and Performance to the Enterprise

Q: We have 114-megabit cable internet service in a 100-year-old house. When we stream to our TVs, we constantly have problems with buffering (delays while the TV waits for the streaming to catch up).We have the most buffering delays with the second-floor TV (about 10 feet on the other side of a wall from the wireless router) and two TVs on the first floor (10-15 feet away from the router through the floor). We nearly always stream to only one TV at a time, although two computers are using the internet at the same time. Are the computers causing the TV buffering? What can we do?