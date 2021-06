Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston opened up about the jarring feeling of going back to the set Friends was filmed on 17 years after the show came to an end. “It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way,” the 52-year-old Just Go With It actress said on SiriusXM’s Gayle King in the House shortly after the highly anticipated Friends special hit HBO Max on Thursday, May 27. “It was for all of us, I think. Even Courteney [Cox] we got tears out of.”