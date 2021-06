Zoey Deutch is working on a new rom-com with her 'Set It Up' co-star Glen Powell. Although the 26-year-old actress has confirmed there will be no direct sequel to the 2018 Netflix rom-com, which follows overworked and underpaid assistants Harper Moore (Zoey) and Charlie Young (Glen), as they come up with a plan to get their bosses off their backs by setting them up with each other, it's not the last time the pair will be on screen together.