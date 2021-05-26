Cancel
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager reveal hairdos viewers chose for them

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY with Hoda & Jenna opens with the ladies’ faces hidden, until the big Chooseday Tuesday reveal of the hairstyles chosen for them by 20,000 TODAY viewers: wavy updos! “I feel a little weird,” Jenna admits.

TV & VideosTODAY.com

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb return to sitting side by side on TODAY

15 Amazon hidden gems that can make your life easier — starting at $6. In the wake of new CDC guidance that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks or socially distance in most places, TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb open Friday’s show sitting side by side for the first time in 15 months. “I started using breath mints again and put lipstick on,” Savannah jokes.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Inside Hoda Kotb's Surprise Love Story With Joel Schiffman

While it'd be hard to encapsulate all the traits that make Hoda Kotb so darn likable, we'd know what would top our list. It's a little practice Today's beloved co-anchor squeezes in shortly after her 3 a.m. alarm rouses her awake. "First thing in the morning, I try to scribble in a journal real quick, literally for 10 minutes or less," she noted to Chico's Inside Chic in 2016. Lest she lose track of all the blessings in her life, "I write three things I'm grateful for and one great thing that happened in the last 24 hours." That tidbit needn't be something grand. "For example, I had a meaningful conversation with a stranger on the street," she noted....
TV & VideosPosted by
NBC News

NBC’S TODAY DEBUTS NEW ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING FOR STREAMING CHANNEL, HOSTED BY SAVANNAH GUTHRIE, HODA KOTB, AL ROKER, JENNA BUSH HAGER, DYLAN DREYER AND MORE

NEW YORK – June 8, 2021 – TODAY All Day has announced the launch of new, original programming, anchored by TODAY anchors and talent, including daily recaps, behind-the-scenes moments, weekly cooking and shopping shows and more. Here is a look at the new programming on TODAY All Day:. Beginning today,...
RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Al Roker’s Daughter Courtney, 34, Is Married: ‘Today’ Show’s Hoda Kotb & More Attend

Congratulations are in order for Courtney Roker, who got married on June 4 with several of her famous dad’s ‘Today’ Show co-workers in attendance!. Al Roker’s oldest daughter, Courtney Roker, is a married woman! On June 4, Courtney married Wesley Laga, and the proud papa documented the nuptials with photos on Instagram all weekend long. The gorgeous bride looked stunning in a plunging white dress, which had embellishments across the chest. “A perfect magical evening being there for the marriage of my first princess,” Al gushed.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Hoda Kotb marks impressive celebrations with heartfelt message

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have grown to be close friends over the years that they've been presenting Today together. And to mark Savannah's ten-year anniversary on the programme, Hoda shared a heartfelt message for her close friend. The presenter posted a throwback picture of Savannah holding her daughter Vale...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Today's Hoda Kotb celebrates personal news with heart-warming photo

It was celebration time for Hoda Kotb this weekend, as the Today star shared the happiest of photographs with her social media fans. The mother-of-two took to her Instagram page to post a picture of herself with her best friend, fellow TV journalist Karen Swenson, and Karen's daughter Catherine. WATCH:...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Hoda Kotb causes a stir with new photo alongside daughter Haley

Hoda Kotb sparked a huge reaction from her fans after she shared an adorable photo alongside her eldest daughter, Haley, on Thursday. The Today star posted a pic on Instagram which saw her and a friend, jewellery designer Jennifer Miller, lifting the four-year-old up in the air as they each held onto one of her hands while crossing a street.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Hoda Kotb says 'we're doing it' as she welcomes big change

Today show host Hoda Kotb celebrated some exciting news on Friday and shared it with her fans and her co-host, Savannah Guthrie. The pair were overjoyed to announce they no longer have to socially distance and Hoda said the big news felt "really, really good". The friends and co-stars chatted...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Hoda Kotb stuns fans with gorgeous wedding photos from 'magical' day

Hoda Kotb is engaged to fiancé Joel Schiffman, and the pair were forced to delay their wedding twice last year as a result of the pandemic. It won't be long before the mother-of-two gets to say 'I do' to Joel, and was no doubt thinking about this over the weekend as she celebrated another special wedding day.