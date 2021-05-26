Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager reveal hairdos viewers chose for them

While it'd be hard to encapsulate all the traits that make Hoda Kotb so darn likable, we'd know what would top our list. It's a little practice Today's beloved co-anchor squeezes in shortly after her 3 a.m. alarm rouses her awake. "First thing in the morning, I try to scribble in a journal real quick, literally for 10 minutes or less," she noted to Chico's Inside Chic in 2016. Lest she lose track of all the blessings in her life, "I write three things I'm grateful for and one great thing that happened in the last 24 hours." That tidbit needn't be something grand. "For example, I had a meaningful conversation with a stranger on the street," she noted....