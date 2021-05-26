Cancel
U.S. is the top foreign influence target on Facebook

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States topped a list of the countries most frequently targeted by deceptive foreign influence operations using Facebook between 2017 and 2020, the social media company said in a new report released on Wednesday. Freddie Joyner has more.

