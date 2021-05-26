U.S. is the top foreign influence target on Facebook

Facebook, good. Apple, bad—Facebook, good. Everyone else, bad. That’s a little reductive but essentially the message put out today by Mark Zuckerberg. Writing on his personal Facebook page, Zuckerberg announced that Facebook won’t take a cut of any earnings that influencers earn on its platform through a growing number of Facebook products until 2023—and when it does start, its fees will be “less than the 30% that Apple and others take.” In addition, Zuckerberg said Facebook would shortly release a helpful little dashboard for influencers to (osentisbly) better manage their earnings and see what companies take a portion of their income.