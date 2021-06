Hot off the heels of Sabrina Ionescu drilling a game winner to help celebrate the open of the WNBA’s 25th season, the New York faithful laid down some of the most vociferous MVP chants of the NBA season for Julius Randle. How utterly astounding has this turnaround been? The Knicks notched their 40th win of the season and when Julius keeps that sphere revolving, we’re in store for the lightning strikes that have been emblematic of an actual MVP candidate. Not just some regular ass best player on the team. Time and time again Julius is the best player on the floor.