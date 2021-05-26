Cancel
‘Cruella’ Review: This Spotty Prequel Refashions a Disney Villain with More Style Than Substance

By Kate Erbland, @katerbland
Indiewire
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s one major problem with crafting a film around the early exploits of a young Cruella de Vil, one of Disney lore’s most unhinged (and fabulous) signature villains: Her primary directive is, for as long as we’ve known her, to steal, kill, skin, and wear puppies. Puppies! “Maleficent” juggled similarly tough territory — how to make a woman best known for poisoning actual babies seem sympathetic — and did it well enough to inspire two films about the villain’s secret charms, but Craig Gillespie’s “Cruella” struggles to attain similar success. And yet it’s a far more exciting film, if only because its messiness and silliness and soap-opera twists and sartorial turns are all in service to the only way to feasibly make Cruella palatable to kiddos: it’s really quite fun.

