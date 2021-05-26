Cancel
Public Health

Fauci under fire from China and Republicans for new COVID-19 statement on origins of pandemic

The Hill
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFauci is facing criticism from Chinese state media, which initially praised him. The GOP points to funding from the NIH to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to study how coronaviruses are transmitted. Fauci says he supports an investigation into the origins of COVID-19. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease...

thehill.com
Anthony Fauci
Rand Paul
Joni Ernst
Weijia Jiang
#Congressional Republicans#Covid 19#Nih#Chinese Scientists#Medical Research#Research Scientists#Gop#The New York Post#House Appropriations#Ecohealth Alliance#Capitol Hill#Changing America#Cnn#Cbs#Origins#Government Scientists#Chinese State Media#Unvaccinated People#Bat Coronaviruses#Gain Of Function Research
Health
Capitol
Public Health
Vaccines
Country
China
Republican Party
Politics
U.S. Politics
Facebook
Coronavirus
Congress & Courtswclo.com

Senator Ron Johnson blames China for COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says he has suspected all along that Coronavirus was created in a lab in Wuhan, China. The Republican says the Chinese government knew about the virus and stopped airline travel in China but not to the rest of the world. Johnson says he hasn’t trusted Dr....
Congress & CourtsArizona Daily Sun

Republicans Attack Dr. Fauci On Emails, Claim He Misled Americans

Attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci from the political right have ramped into overdrive this week, following the release of his emails spanning the early days of the pandemic. The emails sharing information on COVID-19 have become the latest hot topic on conservative news channels, even though they neither indicate a cover-up of the origin of the pandemic nor provide any evidence of wrongdoing. Nonetheless some Republicans - including Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley - are calling for Fauci's resignation. It's a new strategy Republicans have taken in an effort to turn the public against President Biden. However, 71 percent of Americans support his handling of the pandemic, according to a recent AP poll.Republicans are attacking Fauci in an attempt to promote an unproven hypothesis that the coronavirus could have spread from from a Chinese lab. Fauci has said the virus was most likely spread "from an animal species to human" but he told CNN he hasn't ruled out "it could have been a lab leak."On Thursday, Rep. Steve Scalise demanded Dr. Facui be called to testify before Congress on the virus' origins. And President Trump is also taking aim at the emails as proof of a conspiracy. But the White House is standing behind the chief medical adviser and his credibility."Dr. Fauci is a renowned public servant, uh civil servant I should say, career civil servant" said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki. "He's overseen management of multiple global health crises and attacks launched on him are something we certainly wouldn't stand by."
Miami, FL10NEWS

Gov. Ron DeSantis blames China for 'cover-up' of COVID-19 origins

MIAMI — In a news conference Monday decrying Chinese espionage and the theft of trade secrets by members of the Communist Party of China, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blamed China for trying to "cover up the origins of COVID-19." "It's pretty clear that this was a virus that almost assuredly...
Public Healthfox10phoenix.com

COVID-19 origin: Fauci urges China to release Wuhan lab medical records

WASHINGTON - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, believes China should release any medical records that could help resolve the debate surrounding where the COVID-19 pandemic originated, according to an interview he did with the Financial Times on Friday. Back in February, the World Health Organization...