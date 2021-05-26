Cancel
Stocks

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 13 days ago

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume

AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $135.00 $161.5K 172.2K 20.4K

MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/28/21 $24.00 $35.0K 975 6.4K

SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/04/21 $225.00 $136.8K 982 3.7K

VNET CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $22.00 $229.6K 2.7K 3.1K

CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $250.00 $937.5K 3.6K 3.1K

MVIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/28/21 $14.50 $25.0K 686 1.5K

AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/04/21 $78.00 $34.0K 3.3K 1.3K

CRSR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $35.00 $85.7K 8.0K 979

AEVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $5.00 $128.9K 1.6K 811

VLDR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $10.00 $37.0K 560 756

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3416 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 68 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $161.5K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 172214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20432 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 925 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 78 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 975 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 4, 2021. Parties traded 304 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.8K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 982 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3739 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VNET (NASDAQ:VNET), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 1312 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $229.6K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 2785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 2621 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $937.5K, with a price of $353.0 per contract. There were 3639 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MVIS (NASDAQ:MVIS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $14.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 4, 2021. Parties traded 235 contract(s) at a $78.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 3367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRSR (NASDAQ:CRSR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 86 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 456 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.7K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 8042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 979 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AEVA (NYSE:AEVA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 142 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 293 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.9K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 1662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 811 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VLDR (NASDAQ:VLDR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 560 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 756 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

Stocks
NYSE
Economy
Nasdaq
Markets
AMD
