Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) needs a little room to breathe, because it’s one step closer to the edge, and it’s about to break. Room between itself and Elon Musk, that is. By now, you should just assume Elon Musk is always the answer to the question, “why did crypto crash today?” The never-ending beef between a man who builds rocket ships and a digital currency is once again heating up, thanks to Musk’s Linkin Park break-up tweet.