Is Tobias Harris A Superstar? Washington Wizards Vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game 2 Betting Preview

By Jay Rubin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44icY6_0aC9I0SM00

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 125-118 in game one of their first-round series, behind 37 points from Tobias Harris.

The Series’ Storyline: Which superstar duo, will lead their team to victory?

How To Watch: The Wizards-76ers will be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, with tip-off at 7 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on NBATV, which is run by Turner Sports, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).

Betting Odds:

Team

Over/Under Points

Moneyline

Wizards

+8 (-107)

Over 229.5 (-110)

+295

76ers

-8 (-114)

Under 229.5 (-110)

-375

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Betting Stats For Washington:

  • Washington is 6-0 ATS in their last six games as underdogs.
  • The Wizards are the NBA’s third-best team in terms of points scored per game
  • The Wizards have no new injuries.

Betting Stats For Philadelphia:

  • The Over is 4-0 in Philadelphia's last four home games.
  • The 76ers hold opponents to 45.3% shooting from the field, the fourth-best in the league.
  • Seth Curry is questionable for tonight’s matchup.

Where The Public Is Betting:

  • 53% of the spread bets are going to the underdog Wizards
  • The Over is receiving 64% of the bets
  • The 76ers have 70% of the publics’ Moneyline bets, but only 45% of the money.

Photo credit: All-Pro Reels, Flickr

Detroit, MI
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
