Is Tobias Harris A Superstar? Washington Wizards Vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game 2 Betting Preview
The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 125-118 in game one of their first-round series, behind 37 points from Tobias Harris.
The Series’ Storyline: Which superstar duo, will lead their team to victory?
How To Watch: The Wizards-76ers will be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, with tip-off at 7 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on NBATV, which is run by Turner Sports, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).
You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).
Betting Odds:
Team
Over/Under Points
Moneyline
Wizards
+8 (-107)
Over 229.5 (-110)
+295
76ers
-8 (-114)
Under 229.5 (-110)
-375
Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)
Betting Stats For Washington:
- Washington is 6-0 ATS in their last six games as underdogs.
- The Wizards are the NBA’s third-best team in terms of points scored per game
- The Wizards have no new injuries.
Betting Stats For Philadelphia:
- The Over is 4-0 in Philadelphia's last four home games.
- The 76ers hold opponents to 45.3% shooting from the field, the fourth-best in the league.
- Seth Curry is questionable for tonight’s matchup.
Where The Public Is Betting:
- 53% of the spread bets are going to the underdog Wizards
- The Over is receiving 64% of the bets
- The 76ers have 70% of the publics’ Moneyline bets, but only 45% of the money.
Photo credit: All-Pro Reels, Flickr