Is Tobias Harris A Superstar? Washington Wizards Vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game 2 Betting Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 125-118 in game one of their first-round series, behind 37 points from Tobias Harris.

The Series’ Storyline: Which superstar duo, will lead their team to victory?

How To Watch: The Wizards-76ers will be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, with tip-off at 7 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on NBATV, which is run by Turner Sports, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).

Betting Odds:

Team

Over/Under Points

Moneyline

Wizards

+8 (-107)

Over 229.5 (-110)

+295

76ers

-8 (-114)

Under 229.5 (-110)

-375

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Betting Stats For Washington:

Washington is 6-0 ATS in their last six games as underdogs.

The Wizards are the NBA’s third-best team in terms of points scored per game

The Wizards have no new injuries.

Betting Stats For Philadelphia:

The Over is 4-0 in Philadelphia's last four home games.

The 76ers hold opponents to 45.3% shooting from the field, the fourth-best in the league.

Seth Curry is questionable for tonight’s matchup.

Where The Public Is Betting:

53% of the spread bets are going to the underdog Wizards

The Over is receiving 64% of the bets

The 76ers have 70% of the publics’ Moneyline bets, but only 45% of the money.

