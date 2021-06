After the NFL Draft, the NFL officially (not officially) is going into its dead period. With the draft out of the way, teams have filled most of their holes on the roster. It’s time to look deep into the NFL free agents still available and find a couple that can still help the Cleveland Browns this season. Veterans like Mitchell Schwartz and Richard Sherman are looking for their new home for the foreseeable future. After signing cornerback Troy Hill , safety John Johnson III and linebacker Anthony Walker, the Browns don’t have many holes to fill on an already championship-caliber roster.