In Memoriam: Stu Duncan

By Dan Aubrey
princetoninfo.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m calling to just say you haven’t lost your nerve.” The encouraging caller was Stu Duncan. The receiver was me a few days away from the professional premiere of my stage adaptation of “Beowulf.”. The two of us had been friendly rivals as theater reviewers for two central New Jersey...

princetoninfo.com
