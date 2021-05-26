In Memoriam: Stu Duncan

Herb was a modest giant among advocates. His work touched countless lives, and his mobilization led to some of the most important criminal justice reform movements of our time—from the curtailment of stop and frisk to the push to close New York City’s formidable Rikers Island jail complex—but many have never heard his name. He was inconspicuous about working behind the scenes to better the lives of others. Although he has been the recipient of dozens of honors and sat on the boards of countless organizations, for Herb it was never about popularity or recognition. It was about the humanity in all of us. The child of immigrants who came through Ellis Island, he was a classic New Jersey native with a dry sense of humor.