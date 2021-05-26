Cancel
SVNEATR’s Swirling Black Metal Sweeps Down from Frosty Heights on “Chinook” (Early Album Stream)

By Ted Nubel
invisibleoranges.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot an album to make a weak first impression, Chinook begins like a hailstorm slamming into the listener: stinging gusts of whirling riffs blow by, further amplified by the ice-tinged blows of biting drums. This frigid assault isn't an isolated event on Canadian black metallers SVNEATR's latest album, but like the warming wind with which it shares its name, Chinook has a thawed side as well that reveals the radiant potential of black metal. Progressive experimentation and decidedly non-progressive, blunt heavy metal riffing both serve to reinforce the might and scope of SVNEATR's immense new work: this is a force of nature itself.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Metal#Metal Band#Sweeps#Frosty#Heavy Metal#Lead Vocals#Earth#Svneatr#Chinook#Canadian#Bandcamp#Riffs Blow#Blast Beats#Biting Drums#Tracks#Atmospheric Heaviness#Clean Vocals#Song#Gusts#Brief Interludes
