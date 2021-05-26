SVNEATR’s Swirling Black Metal Sweeps Down from Frosty Heights on “Chinook” (Early Album Stream)
Not an album to make a weak first impression, Chinook begins like a hailstorm slamming into the listener: stinging gusts of whirling riffs blow by, further amplified by the ice-tinged blows of biting drums. This frigid assault isn't an isolated event on Canadian black metallers SVNEATR's latest album, but like the warming wind with which it shares its name, Chinook has a thawed side as well that reveals the radiant potential of black metal. Progressive experimentation and decidedly non-progressive, blunt heavy metal riffing both serve to reinforce the might and scope of SVNEATR's immense new work: this is a force of nature itself.www.invisibleoranges.com