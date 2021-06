TOULOUSE, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–While Thomas Pesquet launched on April 22 as part of the Alpha mission, one of humanity’s biggest challenges remains even further away than the ISS, 400,000 km from Earth: the establishment of a lunar base. But before being able to settle on the Moon in a prolonged way to exploit its resources or as a logistic support for future exploration missions further away, an exploration work is necessary. The use of autonomous robotic systems would allow mapping of dangerous or hard-to-reach areas from space, before eventually deploying infrastructure such as a spaceport or human habitation.