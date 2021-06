Lincoln Police were called to Popeye’s Chicken at 27th and Dan Avenue around noon on Friday, May 14th on a report of an assault. Officers spoke with an employee who stated a man, later identified as 34 year old Corey Francis, assaulted him. The victim said Francis had walked into the restaurant and began punching him. Francis then hit him in the head with a chair causing an injury that required staples. Francis then left the restaurant before police arrived.