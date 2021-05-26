Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

8 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 13 days ago

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels. Below are some instances of unusual options activity...

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
49K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traders#Nasdaq Inc#Communication Services#Athm#Amc#Viac#Unusual Trading Activity#Unusual Options Activity#Option Prices#Options Alert Terminology#Trading#Bullish Sentiment#Bearish Sentiment#Neutral Sentiment#Normal#Expiration#Today#Put Contracts#Parties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nvidia

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said he has seen calls comfortably outpacing puts for the last 20 days in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). Trading action on Tuesday continued in the same manner as calls outnumbered puts by about 1.75 to 1. The company is going to report earnings on...
Stockseconomies.com

Today's Stock Market Indices

Economies.com provides you with the latest information and data about the different stock markets indices today. Through this section you may visit the news and analysis related to your index in addition to checking the quote price.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Harley-Davidson And Vuzix

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said traders bought around 5,000 contracts of the June $48 calls in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) in the first half of the trading session on Wednesday. They paid $1.60 for them, which sets the breakeven for the trade at $49.60 or 3.57% above the current price. Najarian has also noticed a purchase of over 4,000 contracts of the June $20 calls in Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI). They were trading between 85 and 90 cents. The trade breaks even around 11% above the current stock price.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nucor Corporation, Plug Power

Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that somebody stepped in and bought the October $110 calls in Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) on Friday, expecting a $9 move between now and October. Najarian sees an even brighter future for Nucor so he bought calls in the name and he is probably going to hold them for three months.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: C3.ai

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) saw some unusual options activity on Tuesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $58.6. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
GamblingPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing DraftKings's Unusual Options Activity

On Wednesday, shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $49.5. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding iRobot's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $98. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Stockstradestation.com

Options Activity Is Rising in ‘Meme’ Stocks Like AMC and GameStop

Heavily shorted stocks like AMC exploded higher in January. Now they may be moving again, with options traders jumping on board. The theater chain rallied 19 percent yesterday, following a 20 percent gain on Tuesday. AMC is up 62 percent since last Friday, its biggest weekly gain since “meme” stocks like GameStop (GME) exploded higher in late January.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow clinches 3rd straight gain as tech, communication-services stocks support Monday climb

U.S. stock benchmarks closed solidly higher Monday, powered by a rebound in shares of technology and communication-services companies, as investors shook off concerns about out-of-control inflation to hunt for buying opportunities among assets that have been battered in the tumultuous economic recovery phase from COVID. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] closed up 186 points, or 0.5%, to around 34,394, marking the third straight gain for blue chips. The S&P 500 index rose 1% to 4,197, with gains in information technology, up 1.8%, and communication services, rising 1.8%, leading the charge higher for the broad-market benchmark. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index closed 1.4% higher at about 13,661. In corporate news, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shot up nearly 30% after the space exploration company completed its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle. Meanwhile, bitcoin rebounded from a weekend selloff and was changing hands at around $39,600 on CoinDesk from a Sunday low below $32,000.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why U.S. Well Services' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares are trading higher after the company announced the move towards full electrification of its portfolio. U.S. Well Services' stock is trading up 17.99% to a price of $1.12. The stock's volume is currently 16.19 million, which is roughly 714.72% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.27 million.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial's Unusual Options Activity

On Thursday, shares of SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (NYSE:XLF) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $37.74. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Texas StateBenzinga

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Fisker And Texas Roadhouse

Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that 9,200 contracts of the July $17.50 calls were traded in Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) in the first half of the trading session on Thursday. The stock needs to rally around $2 to get above the strike of the call. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold it for four to five weeks.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares moved upwards by 3.83% to $24.09 during Wednesday's regular. According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers. Oscar...
StocksInvestorPlace

Midday Market Update: 10 Most Active Stocks Today

We’ve reached the halfway point through Wednesday and that means it’s time for a midday market update! Today we’re taking a look at the most active stocks on the market today. There’s plenty of different types of stocks up today. That includes several in the automotive industry on the rise....
Stocksambcrypto.com

What ‘unusual spike’ was noticed in Litecoin’s market today?

With a market cap of over $1.53 trillion at press time, the global crypto-market was down by more than 1.7 percent in the last 24-hours alone. The broader market has been in a recovery phase since its price crash last week. Litecoin has been one among the many altcoins that have been gradually trying to recover from its lows. Nonetheless, analysts have recently pointed out that the coin is on its way to record new all-time highs in the long term.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares's Unusual Options Activity

On Tuesday, shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares (NYSE:SOXS) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $8.68. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksCoinTelegraph

Unsure about buying the dip? This key trading indicator makes it easier

When an asset enters a bear phase and the headlines are negative, analysts project further downside, and the sentiment shifts from optimism to pure gloom and doom. This results in panic gripped traders dumping their positions near the bottom of the downtrend instead of buying. How can traders go against...