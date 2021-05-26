Cancel
Dayton, OH

Manufacturer north of Dayton to double in size

By Jacob Fisher
Dayton Business Journal
 13 days ago
It's the second expansion in three years for the Mercer County company, which manufactures wood, plastic and foam products for a variety of industries.

Dayton, OH
