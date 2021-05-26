Cancel
Carroll, IA

Carroll’s New Code Enforcement Officer Schedules Two Rental Housing Inspection Program Informational Meetings

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Carroll’s new Code Enforcement Officer, Rick Peugh, has scheduled two informational meetings on the Rental Housing Inspection program. The first will be held via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2. Details on how to connect to that meeting are included below. The Zoom session will also be played live on local access cable, CAAT6, and then replayed on those stations at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. that same day and again at 10 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. on Friday, June 4. Peugh is also estimating a recorded version of the meeting will be posted online at the rental housing code website by 5 p.m. June 2. The second will be an in-person meeting on Tuesday, June 8, beginning at 5:15 p.m. in the community room at the Carroll Public Library. Those interested in learning more can find details as well as a copy of the rental housing inspection checklist at the website, a link to which is also included here. Those wishing to contact Peugh can do so by emailing rpeugh@cityofcarroll.com or calling 712-775-7517.

