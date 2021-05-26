Cancel
Quantum Group pitches Lamborghini bid to Volkswagen

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Swiss-based Quantum Group said on Wednesday its bid for Volkswagen’s Lamborghini unit could transform the sports car brand into a “spearhead of innovation” in technology and clean energy to the benefit all shareholders. The newly established investor said the acquisition “would deliver attractive value to all shareholders...

whtc.com
Businessdnyuz.com

Volkswagen to stop making combustion engine cars by 2035 in Europe

Volkswagen will no longer make cars with internal combustion engines in Europe by 2035, a board member said on Sunday. The announcement comes as carmakers in Europe face mounting pressure to combat climate change and curb emissions under new EU regulations. What are VW’s plans?. Klaus Zellmer, a member of...
Businessdebatepost.com

Europcar, Volkswagen: At the end of claims

It is with old exhaust pipes that we trace the best roads, at least Volkswagen seems to think so by taking an interest in Europcar again, fifteen years after having sold off the first rental company. European cars. As it had been founded after the war as an “Automobile Subscription”,...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Daimler Set to Spin off Truck Unit by Year End - CFO

BERLIN (Reuters) -German carmaker Daimler is on track to spin off Daimler Truck, the world's largest truck and bus maker, by the end of the year, its finance chief was quoted as saying on Sunday. "We are right on schedule with the detailed preparations for this complex project and want...
Buying CarsCleanTechnica

The Top Electric Vehicle Seller In Europe Is Volkswagen

I just published a report on the 30 best selling electric cars and SUVs across 10 European countries. The model races and rankings are always fun, but there’s more to explore and compare than just models. As we all know by now, some companies have focused on a small number of models (sometimes out of necessity), whereas others have been rolling out a larger number of models and spreading the electrons across styles, sizes, and tastes.
Economyjioforme.com

China’s initiative to build a $ 2.4 billion battery factory for Renault

June 27, 2021 •• 33 minutes ago •• Read for 4 minutes •• Join the conversation. (Bloomberg) — China’s Envision Group plans to spend € 2 billion ($ 2.4 billion) on a battery plant in northern France to power affordable Renault SA electric vehicles. According to Renault, the deal is...
Businessteletrader.com

VW to resume car output in Mexico after chip shortage

Volkswagen AG announced on Sunday its Mexican unit will resume car production next week after it was hit by the global shortage of semiconductor chips. "Volkswagen de Mexico is preparing a return to activities for its three manufacturing segments," the carmaker said, noting the chip supply will likely stabilize in the second half of the year. However, it argued that "possible future production adjustments cannot be ruled out."
Business985theriver.com

VW to end sales of combustion engines in Europe by 2035

BERLIN (Reuters) – German carmaker Volkswagen will stop selling combustion engines cars in Europe by 2035 as it shifts to electric vehicles, but later in the United States and China, a board member was quoted as saying on Saturday. “In Europe, we will exit the business with internal combustion vehicles...
Economymelodyinter.com

Europe powers up EV battery drive

AS electric car sales soar, Europe has started to build up its capacity to produce batteries on the continent but it remains far from reducing its dependence on Asia. China, Japan and South Korea produce most of the world’s electric car batteries. Europe now has projects to build 38 gigafactories...
Businessam-online.com

Škoda aims to sell 1-in-5 cars online by 2025 as part of new strategy

Škoda has set out plans to sell one-in-five of its car online by 2025 as part of its new ‘Next Level – Škoda Strategy 2030’. Škoda Auto chief executive Thomas Schäfer set out the detail of the plan, which will aim to propel the Czech car brand to be Europe’s fifth best-selling car brand, in a virtual presentation yesterday (June 24) afternoon.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Change of leadership at the ŠKODA division of Volkswagen Group Rus

Petr Šolc will become the new Head of the ŠKODA division of Volkswagen Group Rus on 1 July 2021. His predecessor Jan Procházka will be transferring to ŠKODA AUTO Headquarters to take charge of International Sales. Petr Šolc, who graduated from the Technical University in Liberec with a master degree...
Businessasumetech.com

Volvo forms a joint venture with Northvolt sustainable battery company

Abundance of car manufacturers they expressed their intention to start electrifying their fleets, and of those, a good number formed joint venture with battery developers and manufacturers. Volvo is the latest to do so, according to an announcement Monday. Volvo joint venture is with a Swedish company called Northvolt. Its...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Chinese automaker Geely Auto scraps STAR Market listing plan

BEIJING, June 25 (Reuters) - China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (0175.HK) said on Friday it is dropping plans to list new shares on the mainland's Nasdaq-like STAR Market. Zhejiang-based Geely Auto, China's highest-profile automaker thanks to parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group's (GEELY.UL) investments in Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) and Volvo Cars, is listed in Hong Kong with a market capitalisation of HK$255 billion ($32.85 billion).
Businessthebharatexpressnews.com

Skoda Announces New Global Strategy; 3 new electric vehicles to come by 2030

Skoda mainly focuses on improving its position in Europe and other developing markets. Skoda Auto has announced a new strategy for the next decade. Skoda’s “Strategy 2030” mainly focuses on the area of ​​internationalization, electrification and digitization. The Czech automaker aims to be one of the top five best-selling brands in Europe by 2030, and the company plans to become the leading European brand in regions like India, Russia and North Africa, because it targets 1.5 million potential sales per year, including all markets. To this end, the company has collaborated with political and business partners as well as with its parent company, the Volkswagen Group. Skoda Auto also aims to develop its domestic market, the Czech Republic, into an electromobility hub in order to safeguard jobs and create new job opportunities.
MLBthedetroitbureau.com

Audi Going All-Electric by 2033

Audi is the latest major automotive brand to announce it will eliminate internal combustion engines from its line-up, the German luxury marque set to go 100% electric by 2033. Audi was an early proponent of electrification, first with a mix of hybrids, plug-ins and then, two years ago, bringing its first long-range battery-electric vehicle, the e-tron, to market. It’s rapidly expanding the line-up with models like the e-tron GT sports car and e-tron Sportback SUV.
CarsCleanTechnica

Tesla Model 3 #1 in May in Europe

The European passenger plugin vehicle market continues on the rise, having gotten over 178,000 registrations in April and 796,000 registrations YTD — which is +158% year over year (YoY). Last month’s plugin vehicle share of the overall auto market was 16% (8% full electrics/BEVs), which keeps the 2021 plugin vehicle (PEV) share at 15% (7% for BEVs alone).
BusinessPV Tech

Canadian Solar gets US$60m from Santander to support project development in EMEA

Canadian Solar has secured a €50 million (US$59.7 million) bilateral corporate facility with Banco Santander to support its project development efforts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company will also use the funds to expand its presence in operations and maintenance, asset management, battery storage and energy...
Buying Carsautomotiveworld.com

New dealership concept Volkswagen R

Powerful and self-confident – Volkswagen’s premium performance brand showcases itself at dealerships with an independent and expressive highlight presentation. Just in time to celebrate the delivery of the 250,000th R model in Switzerland, Volkswagen R is showcasing itself at dealerships with an exclusive product highlight presentation. Dark surfaces and high-quality details create a premium atmosphere and underscore the brand’s exclusive character.