Quantum Group pitches Lamborghini bid to Volkswagen

Skoda mainly focuses on improving its position in Europe and other developing markets. Skoda Auto has announced a new strategy for the next decade. Skoda’s “Strategy 2030” mainly focuses on the area of ​​internationalization, electrification and digitization. The Czech automaker aims to be one of the top five best-selling brands in Europe by 2030, and the company plans to become the leading European brand in regions like India, Russia and North Africa, because it targets 1.5 million potential sales per year, including all markets. To this end, the company has collaborated with political and business partners as well as with its parent company, the Volkswagen Group. Skoda Auto also aims to develop its domestic market, the Czech Republic, into an electromobility hub in order to safeguard jobs and create new job opportunities.