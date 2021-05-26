Cruz to introduce legislation supporting arms sale to Israel

Although it was Hamas, which has been called a terrorist organization by the United States, that initiated the most recent crisis in the Middle East by firing thousands of deadly rockets into Israel, Sen. Bernie Sanders is blaming Israel for the crisis: “Once again, we are seeing how the irresponsible actions of government-allied right-wing extremists in Jerusalem can escalate quickly into devastating war … Israel remains the one sovereign authority in the land of Israel and Palestine, and rather than preparing for peace and justice, it has been entrenching its unequal and undemocratic control … In the Middle East, where we provide nearly $4 billion a year in aid to Israel, we can no longer be apologists for the right-wing Netanyahu government and its undemocratic and racist behavior.”