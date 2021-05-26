Cancel
Clarus Therapeutics Wins Jatenzo Patent Infringement Case Brought By Lipocine

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
The U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware has granted Clarus Therapeutics' motion for summary judgment against remaining patents in a patent infringement case brought by Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) regarding Clarus's oral testosterone replacement product, Jatenzo. Federal Circuit Judge found all of the asserted Lipocine patents claims invalid.

