An Olympian Task: A Conversation with Jute Gyte’s Adam Kalmbach

With touring opportunities as limited as they currently are, launching a debut album might not be the wisest move right now, but newly formed quartet CRYPTA have other ideas. Created by former NERVOSA members Fernanda Lira (vocals/bass) and Luana Dametto (drums) and completed by guitarists Sonia Anubis (ex-BURNING WITCHES) and Tainá Bergamaschi (ex-HAGBARD), this band have existed for barely two years, and yet their first record sounds like the work of scabby-knuckled veterans with the spirit of old-school death metal coursing inexorably through their veins. A lot of modern death metal eschews swing and swagger in favor of precision and maxed-out sonics, but “Echoes of the Soul” proudly pursues the original left-hand path, with sound that combines the ferocious power of early POSSESSED and KREATOR with the venomous hooks and warped structures of early CARCASS and AT THE GATES. The end result is somehow more gleefully psychotic than any of them.