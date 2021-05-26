Cancel
Nebraska State

Nebraska’s Economic Recovery Accelerates, Indicator Suggests

By Tom Stanton
klin.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska’s leading economic indicator rose sharply during April, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. The leading indicator rose 1.96%, marking the seventh-consecutive monthly increase. “The rapid increase in the indicator suggests that the economic recovery will be robust in Nebraska during the second half of this year,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the university.

