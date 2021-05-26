Nebraska’s Economic Recovery Accelerates, Indicator Suggests
Nebraska's leading economic indicator rose sharply during April, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. The leading indicator rose 1.96%, marking the seventh-consecutive monthly increase. "The rapid increase in the indicator suggests that the economic recovery will be robust in Nebraska during the second half of this year," said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the university.