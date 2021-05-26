Parents Magazine: Cook Children's Audiologist Weighs In on Headphone Use
Cook Children’s Lisa Vaughan, Au.D., manager of Cook Children’s Audiology Program, is featured in the June issue of Parents Magazine under the column “Paging Dr. Mom.”. She gives tips to parents about the importance of checking the volume of their child’s headphones and earbuds. The question for the column: My child wears headphones for school and on long car rides. Can this hurt their hearing? The answer, yes.www.checkupnewsroom.com