Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan’s Biggest Country Festival Returns In July

By Ken Evans
Posted by 
98.7 WFGR
98.7 WFGR
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With two words the Faster Horses Music Festival announced their intention to return this summer. Those two words? "We Back." The 2020 version of the event was shut down due to the pandemic, but the 2021 version will take place just weeks after the state lifts the bulk of gathering restrictions and masking requirements on July 1st. Due to the timing of the event, it's likely to be the largest gathering in the state since at least March 2020. Each day of the 3-day festival is expected to draw nearly 50,000 concertgoers.

wfgr.com
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Colt Ford
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Chris Lane
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Kix Brooks
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Horses#Camping#July#Summer Camp#General Admission#Single Day Tickets#Featured Acts#Country#Restrictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Kentwood, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Food Truck Events Scheduled In Kentwood

The annual Food Truck event is scheduled in Kentwood. The Kick-off to Summer Food Truck Festival will take place Saturday, June 19 in the parking lot of the Kent District Library – Kentwood Branch. The event is free and will take place from 11am to 8pm. It will highlight 16...
Michigan StatePosted by
98.7 WFGR

Hippie Fest Dates Set For Three Michigan Locations [Video]

The day long celebration of peace and love has added an August date at the Ionia Fairgrounds, in addition to a June stop in rural Trufant. A long time Kalamazoo staple, the Hippie Fest originally moved its June date to Trufant, and the Treetoad Family Farm. Trufant is located about 15 miles due east of Pierson in Montcalm County, almost perfectly halfway between US-131 and M-91.
Rockford, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Rockford Start of Summer Celebration is This Weekend

It will be a busy weekend along the Rogue River in Rockford. After being cancelled last year because of COVID-19, the Start of Summer Celebration is scheduled for THIS weekend!. It actually kicks off on Thursday, June 11th with Community Night. The food booths and carnival rides begin at 5...
Michigan StatePosted by
98.7 WFGR

Grand Funk Returns, Sells Out Michigan Show

Grand Funk Railroad has announced the rescheduled dates of their “Some Kind of Wonderful” United States tour. The 30-date trek kicks off on July 2nd in Fayetteville, Georgia, hitting amphitheaters, casinos, state fairs and more venues across the country until the scheduled dates wrap up November 6th in Florence, South Carolina. If that’s not enough for you, there are five more shows yet to be announced that will extend the run until December 3rd.
MusicPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Stevie Nicks, Alice Cooper Set for Shaky Knees Festival

Stevie Nicks, Alice Cooper and Wolfgang Van Halen's band, Mammoth WVH, will perform this fall at the Shaky Knees Music festival, which will take place at Atlanta's Central Park from Oct. 22-24. “We are really happy to be able to deliver Shaky Knees this October with a lineup that truly...
Michigan StatePosted by
98.7 WFGR

Excited Michigan Lottery Winner Forgets Something Critical

An anonymous Genesee County man scratched off a million dollar ticket in his car, and in his hurry to get home and tell his family, he forgot one key thing. The 59 year old went inside the Speedway gas station near his home in Fenton over the weekend, and bought a couple of scratch off tickets. As he sat in his car scratching them off, he hit the jackpot and scratched off a million dollar prize.
LifestylePosted by
98.7 WFGR

Adult Night Out At John Ball Zoo Planned

How does a glass of red wine and a gaze at a red Panda sound? John Ball Zoo has scheduled events for their "Adult Night Out". The summer series will begin with the first event scheduled for Thursday, June 10. If you're 21 and older, the Adult Night Out gives...
California StatePosted by
98.7 WFGR

Eagles Add Six New ‘Hotel California’ Tour Dates

Eagles have added six new dates to their 2021 Hotel California Tour, kicking things off a month earlier than originally scheduled at New York City's Madison Square Garden. After two dates in New York, the band will play another pair of shows each in Boston and Washington, D.C., and then continue as planned on the road up until October, where they'll finish the tour in San Francisco.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids’ Rainbow Music Closing After 42 Years

It seems like it has been located on the westside of Grand Rapids forever. It originally started in a storefront at Alpine and Leonard (now the parking lot for Walgreen's) before moving into an old five and dime drugstore a little west of their original location. Rainbow Music, at 1148 Leonard St. NW, will soon be closing their doors for good.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

New Distillery Open In Grand Rapids

Wise Men Distillery has opened a new 24 seat tasting room in downtown Grand Rapids. The Kentwood-based distillery is offering spirts, craft cocktails as well as its line of hard seltzers inside the 700 square foot space. The tasting room is located inside McKay Tower. Wise Men Distillery opened its...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Pools & Splash Pads To Open in GR June 11

The true sign of summer is when the pools and splash pads open up in Grand Rapids. This weekend will be the first weekend of real summer type heat and the following Friday is when kids and adults will be able to cool off City of Grand Rapids owned splash pads and pools.