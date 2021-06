"I didn’t understand the level of anxiety and self-torture (that) was put on Matthew Perry, if he didn’t get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt," Aniston said Thursday on the Today show. "(But it) makes a lot of sense.” During the HBO Max reunion, Perry said that he used to “go into convulsions” if the studio audience didn’t laugh at his jokes as Chandler while the show taped. “To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh,” he said.