Best woman-led action movies

They’re one of the more intimidating and oddball vehicles on the road at any given time and it’s not always because of the way they look, but rather the type of cargo that they’ve been known to carry in the past. A hearse/end loader is an imposing vehicle usually because the idea is that they did and in some cases still do carry the dead to their final resting place. Quite a few people have gotten over the idea of a hearse being such an imposing ride, but there’s still a mild stigma attached to them thanks to the effect that they’ve been given by history and tradition. The average hearse doesn’t really look that godawful when they’re kept up, but they’ve been used in movies and even on TV a few times to create an effect that is usually a little comical and definitely gets a reaction, even if it’s just a small one. The fact that any car can get a reaction of some sort in a movie is a sign that people have been paying attention throughout the years to pop culture and history in some regard since otherwise it feels safe to say that most moments when one sees a hearse would be kind of ‘meh’.